Theresa Lorraine Engavo, 68, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Traditional funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 am at the family residence, 723 Sond-So-Neep Lane,Fort Washakie. An evening service and wake will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:00 pm at the same location. Burial will follow at the Engavo Family Cemetery, Fort Washakie.

Family is requesting COVID-19 precautions be followed by wearing masks and social distancing.