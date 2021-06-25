Shooting Incident reported on the Sinks Canyon Road; Investigation underway

UPDATE at 5:45 p.m. Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said he was unable to provide any details on the incident and he said he is deferring all questions to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Any law enforcement shooting incident is investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

BREAKING NEWS… Fremont County Sheriff’s Officer, the Lander Police Department and Investigators are at the scene of an alleged shooting in the 1400 block of Sinks Canyon road south of Lander, in front of a residence between the Church of Christ and Faith Lutheran Church. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

According to a neighbor’s account, a car chase coming from the Sinks Canyon Road into Lander apparently ended at that location at which time shots were allegedly fired. At least one person was transported to SageWest Lander Hospital.

According to radio reports. One individual was reportedly killed and a Wyoming State Trooper was injured.

Radio traffic was heavy between Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Lander Police Department. A blue canopy was brought in and erected at the scene to apparently assist in preserving evidence.

Wyotoday.com will publish additional information as it is received.