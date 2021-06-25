Breaking News

Lightning ignites Yellowstone’s first fire of 2021

Article Updated: June 25, 2021
NPS Photo

The first forest fire of the year in Yellowstone National Park was reported to officials last evening by a visitor to the park. It is a lightning caused fire that has been named the Elk Creek Fire. It is relatively small at this point, having burned 0.1 acres. The fire is located on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of the Petrified Tree in the Northern part of the park.

Here’s what we know at this time:

  • This fire is being suppressed due to an unfavorable location this early in the fire season and is being immediately suppressed.
  • The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is HIGH.
  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions. However, park staff is monitoring conditions and may put restrictions in place in the near future.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
  • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.

