Lightning ignites Yellowstone’s first fire of 2021

The first forest fire of the year in Yellowstone National Park was reported to officials last evening by a visitor to the park. It is a lightning caused fire that has been named the Elk Creek Fire. It is relatively small at this point, having burned 0.1 acres. The fire is located on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of the Petrified Tree in the Northern part of the park.

Here’s what we know at this time: