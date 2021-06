Death Notice

Kerry Rae Ward, 48, of Fort Washakie, died in Riverton, WY on June 22, 2021. All night Visitation will be 6:00pm, June 28, 2021 in the Family Home 78 Ethete Road, Fort Washakie. Graveside Services will be 10:00am, Tuesday, Sacajawea Cemetery, Fort Washakie, WY. Please sign the on-line guestbook: hudsonsfh.com.