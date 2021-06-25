John Wayne Beisheim, born September 11, 1947 in Alliance, Nebraska, went to be with God, his companion and friend, on Friday, June 18th, 2021 at Intermountain Medical Center, Salt Lake City, Utah. Service to be held at Faith Lutheran church, Saturday, June 26th, 2:00 p.m. Internment to follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date.

This amazing man leaves behind his loving wife Christine Elise Beisheim (Rush) and step-daughters Cherie Rush and Angela Fuson (Rush), daughter Amy Ann Hanfman (Beisheim), grandson Aiden, granddaughter Sydney, brother Gary David Beisheim, sisters Sharon Lynne McGregor (Beisheim), Gayle Anne Hickey (Beisheim/Lively/Bryant) and many beloved nieces and nephews Karyn Beisheim, Travis Beisheim, Brandon Wayne Lively, Kellen McGregor, Aralyn McGregor, Lauren McGregor, Cristie Armstrong (Bryant), Joshua Bryant, Elisha Bryant, and Gabriel Lively.

John was a Staff Sergeant and proudly decorated Veteran, served two tours of service in Vietnam earning him the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Service Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, 4 OS Bars, Bronze Star with V-Device, Army Commendation Medal, Bronze Star Medal with 1st OLC, USA Recruiters Badge, Bronze Star Medal with 2d OLC, Good Conduct Medal (2nd Award).

After the war he was stationed in Lander, WY serving the Army as a recruiter, later moved to California and earned his Bachelor’s degree at USC and later taught History and Science in Stuttgart Germany. Many years later John returned to Lander, Wyoming where he retired and met his life partner Christine.

Family and friends describe John as generous, jovial, caring, of grit and wit, a patient teacher, artist, musician, story teller, writer and much more. He made friends with everyone he met; he could make a stranger feel like they had known him for years. He told great stories including fact and fiction, had a great way with words and knew just what to say in a given moment.