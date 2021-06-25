Cooler, widespread Showers today

Cooler today with widespread showers, isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday will see showers, primarily across the eastern half of the state. Temperatures will warm up starting Monday through the work week, climbing into the 80s and low 90s. Today’s highs will be in the low 70s for the Wind River Basin with the upper 60s for Dubois and Jeffrey City. The temperatures in the Bighorn Basin will be in the mid to upper 70s. The most precipitation today will be in Jeffrey city with 0.48 inchesLander with 0.32 inches and in Riverton with 0.21 inches.