You can’t get there from here

The Main Street Project in Riverton’s downtown began in earnest this morning after curbs and gutters were replaced earlier this spring. Contractors are now milling the westbound concrete driving lanes, which means no cross traffic from North Federal to West 2nd Street on the north side of the street. Shoppers can’t get to the south side of the street unless they make an eight block detour.

This is the scene drivers are discovering on the north side of Main Street all the way from East 7th to West 2nd as a concrete milling project began today. The concrete milled driving lanes will be replaced with an asphalt overlay. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over