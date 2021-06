The milling of downtown’s concrete driving lanes on Main Street (U.S. Highway 26) began this morning on the north side of the street. All access streets from East 7th to West 2nd are closed to Main on the North side, with the only options being to skirt the length of downtown if anyone wants to go to the south side or visa versa.

The milled concrete will create a base for a new asphalt overlay in the driving lanes only. The parking lane and turning lanes will remain concrete.

The milled concrete was delivered to waiting dump trucks via a conveyor belt. (Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over)

A spray of water (see wet concrete behind the milling machine) helped to keep the dust down while the concrete surface was milled.

(Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over)