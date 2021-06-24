Coroner’s Office reports man’s body remains unclaimed

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office issued the following news release this afternoon:

“This release serves as Public Notice that the body of one Anthony Thomas Johnson, age 67 of Omro, Wisconsin, has not been claimed for disposition. The date of death of this individual was June 9,2021. Per Wyoming Statute 7-4-207(a), the time frame of five days since the discovery of the death has passed without claimant, and per that statute, the Coroner of Fremont County will see to the disposition as indicated by the policies and procedures of said county. Any and all persons in the community of interest at this time, regardless of relation or affiliation with the deceased, may make claim upon the body for disposition.

Signed,

Erin Ivie

Chief Deputy for Mark Stratmoen, Fremont County Coroner