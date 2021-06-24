Breaking News

Coroner Charges State Agency with intentionally changing death certificates

Article Updated: June 24, 2021
Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen released a statement to the media today about alleged violations by the Wyoming Department of Health Vital Records section, responsible for issuing death certificates. Stratmoen said the agency is intentionally and wrongly altering and issuing inaccurate death certificates. See his entire statement below:

