Jan 25, 1947 – Jun 18, 2021

Charlotte Higgs-Webber, 74, of Riverton, passed away at her home on Friday, June 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home.

Charlotte Elaine Higgs was born on January 25, 1947, in Lander, WY, to Walter Stanley and Armis Claudia (Donelson) Higgs. The family lived in Boise, ID, until 1951 when they moved back to Riverton. Charlotte attended Riverton High School and graduated with the class of 1965. She then attended Billings Business College.

While in high school, she met the love of her life, Fredrick “Fred” Wilson Webber. They were married on August 19, 1967, in Riverton at the United Methodist Church. They made their home in Riverton, and throughout the years, God blessed them with four children.

She worked at different jobs, including First Interstate Bank, Riverton and Lander Ace Hardware, Starlight Bowling Alley, Bookkeeping at the school district, and Gunners Automotive.

Charlotte loved children. While living in Gas Hills, where her husband worked, she took care of the small children from the camp along with her own children. She always made anyone that her children brought home feel like they were one of her own. Charlotte taught her children many things, but the one that meant the most was the importance of morals, manners, family, and faith.

Charlotte was very adventurous and loved to include her children and husband in her likes and interest. She had very diversified interests, ranging from sewing, cooking, and square dancing when she was young, including hunting, fishing, astronomy, and coin collecting throughout her whole life. In addition, she loved gardening, camping, and scrabble. Above all, she loved her family and being with them. They could be doing anything or nothing, as long as they were together.

She is survived by her husband of over 53 years, Fred W. Webber; and her children, Kathryn Armis Webber-Lawrence and husband, Dennis of Riverton, Terrence Fredric Webber of Riverton; Tammy Allison Webber of Kenosha, WI, and Christy Elaine Webber-Cherrington and husband, Matt of Denver, CO; her sisters, Evelyn DiPaolo of Riverton and Betty Mathews and husband Larry of Riverton; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Armis Higgs; and sister, Rachel Higgs-Bridges.

Charlotte wants everyone to remember she is in a better place and will greet them when they get to Heaven! And remember that she was and will always be so VERY proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.