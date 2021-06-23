VIDEO: Cheney Highlights Importance Of Telehealth Bill For Wyoming

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) released a new video Wednesday detailing the “Advancing Telehealth Beyond COVID-19 Act of 2021.” The bill, which she introduced yesterday, would codify critical telehealth policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic so that individuals in Wyoming and across the country can continue to take advantage of telehealth technology.

View her video below:

The transcript of the video follows:

REP. LIZ CHENEY:Hi, this is Congresswoman Liz Cheney, and this week I introduced legislation that will make an important difference in Wyoming and across the country by making it easier for patients to access high-quality health care. This new bill would codify the important but temporary changes made during COVID-19 so that, going forward, people all across Wyoming can continue to access critical telehealth technology.



This is vital – especially for our seniors and for anybody living in our rural areas. Instead of having to travel miles to a hospital or a medical center, this legislation would allow those individuals to visit with their doctor or a medical professional by way of a computer, tablet, or phone.



Telehealth reduces exposure to other patients who might be sick. It empowers individuals to have more choice and flexibility in their health care decision-making. And it cuts down on wait times while making health care more accessible.



In addition, my bill removes bureaucratic red tape that prevents patients from utilizing the best and most advanced medical technology on the market.



I’m very proud to be leading this effort and honored to be joined in it by my friend, Representative Debbie Dingell, who’s co-sponsoring this legislation with me. I’m also encouraged that the legislation already received the support of the American Medical Association, as well as both the Wyoming Hospital Association and Wyoming Primary Care Association.



Those groups recognize, as I do, how important expanded telehealth is in Wyoming to keeping people of our state healthy and allowing them to access quality care when they need it.



The changes made during COVID-19 to expand this practice were a good start, but we must go further. We must make those changes permanent so that people across Wyoming never have to drive for hours or leave their homes if it’s difficult simply to see a doctor. This legislation would put an end to that and allow the people of Wyoming to take advantage of telehealth services moving forward.



I’m going to work hard to advance this bill in the House, and I’ll continue working tirelessly on all the other issues along these lines and every other one that will benefit the people of our state. Thank you very much.