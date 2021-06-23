Breaking News

Two way traffic resumed today on West Main

Article Updated: June 23, 2021
A paving crew from 71 Construction laid down asphalt on West Main on Monday. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Crews from 71 Construction paved those portions on West Main which were recently excavated for a new water line installation. Jerry Bornhoft Construction did the water line work and prep for the paving, which occurred on Monday.

A load of hot asphalt is delivered to the paver on West Main Monday afternoon. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

