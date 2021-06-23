Aug 26, 1950 – Jun 21, 2021

Ramelda Kay Panzetanga, 70, of Riverton, passed away on June 21, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. A wake will be held on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at#7 Farm Station Road starting at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at #8 Farm Station Road in Ethete with burial to follow at St. Michael’s Mission Cemetery.

She was born on August 26, 1950 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Felix Orlo Groesbeck and Ruth Eunice Shotgun.

Ramelda enjoyed Native American music and she took part in sundance, sweat, and the NativeAmerican Church as well as pow wows. She enjoyed traveling with family. She was very family oriented and loved unconditionally. She attended Mill Creek schools and Flandreau Indian School. The majority of her life she lived in Rawlins and Riverton Wyoming and also resided in Great Falls, Montana and Lawrence, Kansas.

Ramelda is survived by her sisters, Kenzie (Charles) Lopez of Casper Wyoming, Eva Magnum, Cara Moon, Jenny Brown, Elenor Brown, Karen Returns To War, Helen Returns To War, and Cheryl Rouillard. Her brothers, Brian Groesbeck, Arliegh Jo Armajo of Ethete Wyoming, George Leornard, adopted brother, Lester Fasthorse from Montana, daughter Ramona Panzetanga of Lawrence Kansas, Sheri Groesbeck, Telano Returns To War, Bryan Steven Groesbeck, Carrie Lopez, Anthony Lopez, and Chad Lopez.

She is preceded in death by mother, Ruth Shotgun-Sanchez, Father Felix Groesbeck, Uncle Hiram, Marybelle Armajo, aunts Sally Marquez , aunt Elmira Shotgun, sister Eileen Sharon Addison, brother Felix Groesbeck Jr., son Patrick Maes, Pauline Oldman, husband Russell Panzetanga, grandmother Constance Shotgun, and many dearly loved and missed family.

Others family members included are the families of Groesbeck, Returnstowar, Armajo, Amos, O’Neal, Chingman, Brown, Hebahs, Shotgun, Friday, C’bearing, Washakie, Oldman, Shakespeare, Almaguer, Spoonhunter, Wallowingbull, Hill, Sage, McGill, Magnum, Moon and Lonemans.

We do apologize in advance if we have missed anyone. Hahou. Please follow Covid precautions-wear masks and social distance.

