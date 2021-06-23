North 16th project awarded to Dave’s Asphalt

North 16th Street Improvement Project was awarded to Dave’s Asphalt Company by the Riverton City Council in the amount of $167,053. Funding will come from the one-cent For Our Roads Tax account.

According to a review of the project by the city, “North 16th Street was considered as a small project for 2021 after citizens raised concern regarding the gravel roadway. The design for North 16th Street updates the drainage channel that currently flows across the gravel road and into Woodridge Pond. The designed concrete valley pan is 12 foot in width with gradual slopes in and out causing minimal change in grade and an easy ride for traffic crossing the drainage pan. The design channels drainage flood water from a large area bounded by North Federal Boulevard to the West and East Sunset Drive to the South and directs this storm water down North 16th Street, eventually ending up in the pond on the West side of the project. Additional asphalt and curb and gutter was placed into the project in order to facilitate drainage of the area. A fog seal was added as an alternate to the base bid in order to secure a chip seal layer specified for the north end of the project in order to make a temporary travel surface.”

Advertisement

City Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said milled asphalt will be placed over the gravel surface followed by two layers of chip seal and then the roadway will be fog sealed to create a good surface at much less expense than a typical paving project.