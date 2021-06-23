Mosquito Spraying now underway in Riverton, begins next week in Lander

The City of Riverton began its annual mosquito fogging this past Monday. The graphic below indicates which part of the city will be fogged and on what days.

Mosquito Spraying in Lander

The City will be spraying for mosquito’s beginning Wednesday evening June 30, 2021. Fremont County Weed & Pest will be spraying mostly on the perimeter of the City limits including our parks until collection and testing warrants a spray pattern in all City areas.



The product the city uses for mosquito adulticide is deltaguard. The active ingredient in deltaguard is deltamethrin.

Deltagard Label:

Deltagard SDS:

A No Spray request can be found on our website at https://www.landerwyoming.org/…/forms_and_applications.php



For public safety, if Culex mosquitoes are found testing positive for West Nile in our community – No Spray requests will not be honored.



