Legendary Shoshoni Coach Harold Bailey has died

From a Facebook post today from Randy Tucker, a former coach at Shoshoni and now a sportswriter for The Ranger:

“This is a post I never wanted to make. One of the greatest men I’ve ever had the privilege to know has gone home. One of my best friends, a mentor to thousands, an outstanding coach, a man who taught me about life as well as about football, and a confidant, the legendary Harold Bailey, passed away last Sunday. I rode with him, I’ve got no complaints.”

From the book “A Century of Friday’s” by Patrick Schmiedt, Wyoming-Football.com: “There’s a reason why Shoshoni’s field is named after coach Harold Bailey. From 1976-87, the Wranglers didn’t have a losing season, compiling an overall record of 75-22 including a 9-1 1985 season that culminated in the Wranglers second state championship.”

Bailey took the helm of the Shoshoni program in 1975 and coached there through the 2001 season amassing a record of 133 wins and 82 losses.