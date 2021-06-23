Breaking News

Lander Sidewalk Project moving along

Article Updated: June 23, 2021
A small back hoe was digging up the concrete curb an gutter in front of Central Bank and Trust at the corner of Third and Main on Wednesday afternoon. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The ADA Curb and Gutter replacement project on Lander’s Main Street is nearly completed with two more blocks to go.

On Wednesday, construction crews were working in front of Central Bank and Trust and at the corner of Main and South 1st streets.

The colored cement was being poured and shaped at the corner of South 1st and Main Wednesday afternoon in Lander. All the intersection sidewalks used the colored cement, when hardened, of course, becomes concrete. Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over

