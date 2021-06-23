Nov.2, 1941 – June 3, 2021

Long time rancher Cody Leo Kaper of Lander WY passed away on June 3, 2021 at his home with his son Cody Jr. by his side.

He was born on November 2, 1941 in Alliance NE to Leo Kaper and Pauline (Houx) Kaper and began his life in Hemingford NE.

His love for ranching began at a young age as he worked alongside his family on different ranches in Nebraska and Colorado until moving to Lander at the age of 8. He and his family leased several different places around the area before settling south of Lander in the mid 1940’s.

Cody attended the remainder of his school years in Lander and graduated from Fremont County Vocational high school in 1960.

Cody married his first wife Charlene Lewis in 1963 and through this union had 2 children Cody and Kimber. They moved to the family ranch to take over operation in 1973. They later divorced and in 1983 Cody married his second wife Ethel Spriggs. Cody and Ethel worked side by side on the Kaper Ranch raising cattle and horses and putting up hay for the remainder of their lives.

Cody was a member of the Enterprise ditch board for many years, helping with maintenance and planning and he served in many officer positions throughout the years. He was quick to say, “You always want to show up for ditch meetings because if you don’t, you’ll find out you’ve been voted into office.”

Cody was known by his friends and neighbors as generous, willing and hard working. Cody believed in the importance of integrity and the power of a handshake. He was an excellent steward and lived by the rule that his livestock ate before he did in the morning and were settled for the evening before he retired for the night. As a cowboy who could no longer cowboy, Cody’s last few years were difficult. Although there is relief in knowing he no longer suffers, our loss is great, and we will miss him every day.

Cody is survived by his son Cody Jr. and wife Rebekkah Kaper, daughter Kimber Kaper, sister Rosemary Heron, grandsons Zak Kaper and Joel Lewis, granddaughters Madison and Kaper Boardman, great granddaughter Sorrah Lewis and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ethel, parents Leo and Pauline and sisters Jane and Joan.

Per his request, there will be no public service(s) and his ashes will be spread along with his late wife Ethel’s on the family ranch.



