Funeral services for Amanda Janell Marie Bushyhead, 22, will be held at noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at Friday Cemetery. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 25th at John Bushyhead, Sr.’s residence, 422 Left Hand Ditch Road followed by a wake. Covid-19 regulations will be followed by wearing masks and social distancing.

Miss Bushyhead passed away on June 18, 2021 at her home in Riverton, WY.

She was born on September 21, 1998, daughter of Dale Eagle, Sr. and Teresa Marie Bushyhead in Riverton, WY. Amanda attended the Arapahoe School until 7th grade, Riverton Middle School and St. Stephens Indian School in 8th grade. She then attended the Arapaho Charter High School and Wind River Job Corps.

For a short time, Amanda worked at Taco Johns. She enjoyed listening to music, reading and writing as well as spending time on her cell phone.

Amanda was a member of the St. Stephens Catholic Church. Her Indian name was Gros’ Ventre Woman.

Survivors include her mother, Teresa M. Bushyhead; brothers, Gabriel Oldman, Dane A. (Celiena Gonzalez) Bushyhead, Aaron Hill, JaJuan and Jade Bushyhead; sisters, Katelynn T. Bushyhead and Clara Lynn Bushyhead; God Parents, Kris Bushyhead and John Bushyhead, Jr.; grandparents, John Bushyhead, Sr., Stanford Bushyhead Sr. and family, Ray Underwood and family, Vincent & Louise Blake, George H. Sitting Eagle and family, Anna & Ben Miller and family, Lucy Harris and family, Susie Villa and family, LeAnna SittingEagle and family, Audrey, Tish, Kay, Gerri Underwood and families, Becky Miller and family, Jody Jorgenson and family, Karen Trosper and family, Jerome Underwood and family, Martin Underwood and family, Alvena Oldman and family, Alfred Redman and family; aunts and uncles,Francinda WallowingBull and family Maggie Miller and family, Nancy Caldwell, Laureen Case, Dee Brown and family, Kayla Hill and family, Francinda WallowingBull and Family, Serena Gardner and family, Flora Dewey and family, Karen Black and family, Angela Black and family, Karena Black and family, Kris Bushyhead, Josh T. Miller, Benny Miller, Don & Charlene Brown and family, John Bushyhead, Jr. and family, Tom Bushyhead; families of Sitting Eagle, Underwood, Warren, Redman, Willow, Goodman, Oldman, Littleshield, Dewey, Stacey, Gardner and Friday; close friends, Alexis Zaharioudakis, Jeremiah Howell, Josie Antelope and Jesse Cardinal.

Amanda was preceded in death by her grandmother, Matilda Bushyhead; father, Dale Eagle, Sr.; grandparents, Joseph, Mervin and Peter Bushyhead, Margaret Washington, Vincent and Thomas E. Underwood, Sara and Lyle Black, Sr.; great grandparents, Victoria Warren SunRhodes, James and Theresa Goodman Bushyhead, Louis and Christina Pine Underwood, Odelia and Anthony Sitting Eagle, Myrtle and Joseph Oldman; uncles Mitchell Stacey and Marcus Gardner, Sr.; sister, Marcinda Gardner.

