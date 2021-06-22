WYDOT’s STIP Northwest Public Meetings set

June/July public meetings to address northwest Wyoming highway projects; online meeting launches July 26



A series of annual public meetings is scheduled in June and July to address future highway improvement projects in northwest Wyoming, and a self-guided online meeting to allow citizens to provide input launches July 26.



A key part of the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) process involves annual meetings with public officials and other individuals who play key transportation partnership roles in Wyoming, said Wyoming Department of Transportation District Engineer Pete Hallsten, P.E., of Basin.

“These in-person meetings provide an opportunity for local officials and citizens to provide input into WYDOT’s planning process and to maintain and improve our excellent partnerships with counties, and cities and towns. Please plan to attend,” Hallsten said. “The STIP is a 6-year program approved by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. It provides a snapshot of existing and expected projects and their schedules, and it is continually updated.”



The self-guided online meeting can be accessed atwww.wydotSTIPmeeting.com where citizens can learn more about the STIP and other transportation improvements. The online meeting also offers an opportunity to provide feedback, pose questions or express concerns. The online meeting is available beginning July 26, 2021, and it will close on Aug. 30, 2021.

Public involvement is a crucial component of WYDOT’s mission to provide a safe, high-quality and efficient transportation system.



The STIP is a prioritized construction plan for the 1,326 miles of highway in northwest Wyoming. Projects enter the STIP process based on a complex long range planning and needs analysis process, along with public input on known development issues that impact highway capacity.



WYDOT has planned in-person public meetings in June and July, as part of regular county commission meetings, to receive input and answer questions:



• 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 — Fremont County — Fremont County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 450 North 2nd Street, Lander.

• 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 — Big Horn County — Big Horn County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 420 C Street, Basin.



• 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – Park County — Park County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1002 Sheridan Avenue, Cody.

• 10:30 a.m.— Tuesday, July 20, 2021 — Washakie County — Washakie County Courthouse, County Commission Chambers, 1001 Big Horn Ave., Worland.

• 3 p.m., Tuesday, July 20, 2020 — Hot Springs County — Hot Springs County Government Annex Building, County Commission Chambers, 117 North 4th Street, Thermopolis.