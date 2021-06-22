HIGH fire danger in Yellowstone National Park

The National Park Service in Yellowstone is reporting increased fire danger within the park:

The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now HIGH.

Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.

Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.

Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone.