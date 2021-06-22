Breaking News

HIGH fire danger in Yellowstone National Park

Article Updated: June 22, 2021
The National Park Service in Yellowstone is reporting increased fire danger within the park:

  • The parkwide fire danger level for Yellowstone is now HIGH.
  • Currently, there are no active wildland fires in the park.
  • Currently, there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.
  • Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites.
  • Campfires must always be attended and cold to the touch before abandoning. Soak, stir, feel, repeat.
  • The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem. Fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation.
  • Stay informed about current fire activity in Yellowstone. 

