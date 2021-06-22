Eastern Wyoming College hit with cybersecurity attack

Officials at Eastern Wyoming College (EWC) in Torrington announced that a cybersecurity attack received early this morning has currently disabled the College’s computer, phone and email systems at its main and Douglas campuses. Investigations are currently underway to appropriately determine the extent of the cyber-attack. College officials are working with local law enforcement agencies, the Department of Homeland Security, local IT professions and State IT professionals.

The Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) is supporting EWC’s efforts, and further details will be shared as the investigation continues. The College currently has limited operations and response times will be delayed at this time. Additional information will be posted on the WCCC website as well as through EWC’s social media pages and the EWC website, ewc.wy.edu