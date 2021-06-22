Dr. Raoul Joubran joins SageWest Health Care

SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce board-certified gastroenterologist Raoul Joubran, M.D., has joined its staff. Dr. Joubran is one of many physicians joining SageWest this year growing health care services in Fremont County.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Joubran to SageWest Health Care,” said John Ferrelli, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “His exceptional skills and knowledge about digestive diseases will be an asset to our team and will be key as our hospitals strive to meet our communities’ evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Joubran has more than 20 years of experience with specialized gastrointestinal diseases, including nutrition, inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease, interventional pancreatic and biliary diseases. He joins SageWest where he is currently practicing at Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. in Casper, Wyo. Dr. Joubran is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology.

Dr. Joubran completed a gastroenterology fellowship at the University of Louisville Medical Center in Louisville, Ky and completed his internal medicine residency at Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Ind. He earned his medical degree from Wright State University School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio.

Dr. Joubran is seeing patients at the Wind River Clinic and performing surgeries in Riverton, to schedule an appointment call Gastroenterology Associates, P.C. at 307-233-2700.