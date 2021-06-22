District 25 to act on Board member Resignation tonight

The Riverton School Board meets tonight with a rather light agenda, including the resignation of one of its trustees. In a letter to the Board, Brett Watson is resigning his seat effectively immediately. Watson, who is battling cancer, has been attending the meetings remotely from Salt Lake City until recently.

Other action items include renewing a lease with Fremont County BOCES in the Tonkin Building, approval of revised policies, job descriptions for a number of district positions and appointment of a District 25 Recreation Board member.

The board will also hear a budget review in Discussion items.

The meeting begins at 7 pm in the board room of the Central Office, 121 North 5th Street West. The agenda is copied below: