Jun 19, 1936 – Jun 13, 2021

Richard Medlen, 84, formally of Riverton passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette, WY. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Richard Eugene Medlen was born on June 19, 1936 in Craig, CO to Edward and Lillian (Marshall) Medlen.

He was a member of the Assembly of God Church.

Richard served in the U. S. Navy from April 1958 until May of 1964. He was on the Aircraft Carrier USS Bennington.

On September 2, 1955 he married Florence Roselyn Locke in Craig CO. Together they had one son. They were married for over 60 years when Florence passed on February 7, 2016.

In 1974 the company that Richard worked for transferred him to Riverton. They made it their permanent home. Richard worked for Safeway in Craig, Heber, Rawlins, and Riverton. He retired after 41 years.

Richard enjoyed watching TV, the old west, going to church, and above all he loved being with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by her son Bill Medlen and his wife Frankie, of Upton, WY; grandchildren, Michael Atkin, Theresa Medlen, Shawn Medlen and Jill Douglas; and a sister Betty Soper; and his ten great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Medlen; parents, Edward and Lillian Medlen; sister Kathryn Hart, brothers Edward Medlen, Arthur (Bob) Medlen and George Medlen.

Memorials may be made to The Ron Materi Road Trip Foundation in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501. (The Ron Materi Trip Foundation is a non-profit memoriam of Ron Materi and in honor his wife Carla and their children have established the Foundation to issue gas cards for individuals traveling to receive medical treatment.)