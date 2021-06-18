Breaking News

Fire Danger elevated today in Lincoln, Sublette and Sweetwater counties

Article Updated: June 18, 2021
A large grass fire burning in heavy brush in 2020. Rangeland Fire Danger is elevated this afternoon. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

A combination of hot temperatures, low humidity and a gusty breeze will bring elevated fire weather to portions western and southern Wyoming this afternoon.

