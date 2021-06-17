Still Hot for Thursday, Dry, Breezy conditions expected

Another hot and dry day is on tap for Thursday. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected this afternoon as a gusty west wind develops, especially across southern areas. Today’s highs will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Look for the low to mid 90s in the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, with 81°F at Dubois.

Low humidity, gusty winds, and hot temperatures will create elevated to critical fire weather conditions across much of the area today. Red Flag Warnings have been issued for portions of Natrona County, as well as portions of the western mountains.