Lander Fitness Center Owner charged with Voyeurism

The Fremont County Attorney’s Office today filed voyeurism charges against Dudley Irvine, owner of Any Time Fitness in Lander after an investigation by the Lander Police Department

According to a news release from County Attorney Patrick LeBrun, the allegations are that Irvine used clandestine video recording equipment to record women exiting the shower located at the business.

Advertisement

The investigation began yesterday and is still ongoing.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.