Governor, UW President, WBC’s CEO met on CWC Campus last week to talk business

Central Wyoming College hosted a luncheon and tour with Governor Mark Gordon, University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel and Wyoming Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell last week on the Riverton Campus. Purpose of the visit was to discuss partnerships, projects, and the Wyoming Innovation Network (WIN). Attending the luncheon were local elected officials, including the Business Council of both Tribes of Wind River and business leaders from across the county.

The Governor and his team overviewed programs CWC provides to its service area (Fremont, Hot Springs and Teton counties) including work with local foods and markets, meat processing and leadership in American Indian Studies. These programs operate out of CWC departments such as the Start Up Intensive, CWC Wind River, INBRE and the Alpine Science Institute.

The group met with CWC students and graduates who are now entrepreneurs and have launched their own business start-ups. CWC’s Director of Culinary and Hospitality Amy Madera was also able to highlight the culinary program’s new plan to expand learning to a mobile food truck will will allow students the experience of managing and operating a food truck in Wyoming.

Via a Zoom link, Madera said the visit highlighted the college’s economic development work and contribution to the WIN.

“I think the governor and others were pleasantly surprised to learn that we helped start over 100 businesses, Madera said.