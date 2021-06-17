Fremont County has recorded two additional Covid-19 related deaths

The Wyoming Department of Heath is reporting the lives of two more Fremont County residents have been taken by the Covid-19 virus. According to its website, an adult Fremont County man died earlier this month and An adult Fremont County woman died in May. Both victims had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of serious illness.

The death toll from the virus has now reached 86 individuals in Fremont County. There have been 26 deaths in Washakie County and three deaths in Hot Springs County

According to self-reported data from area hospitals, there are two Covid-19 patients at SageWest Lander and one Covid-19 patient in Hot Springs County.