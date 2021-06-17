Benefit Concert; No. Arapaho Tour Rodeo; Wind River Pridefest highlight events

There are several big events planned today and this weekend in the Riverton area. Tonight the Eagles Hope Benefit Concert features platinum recording artist Jamie O’Neal with an opening act by Riverton’s Bobby Chitwood. The concert is at the Robert A. Peck Center Theatre at Central Wyoming College with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets prices are $10 and $20.

• The Fremont County Fairgrounds is the site for the Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo Thursday through Saturday at the Grand Arena. The Rodeo is a qualifying event for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.

• The annual Hudson Daze is on tap this Saturday with vendors, food, music and a car, bike and truck show.

• The 8th Annual Wind River Pride Fest, celebrating the LGBTQIA+& Two Spirit community in Lander City Park is Saturday with Food, Music, Speakers, and RAINBOW costume contest.

• South Pass City Nature Walk, Saturday. South Pass City State Historic Site, 10 a.m. Moderate guided walk in spectacular mountain scenery. Residents $4, visitors $8, and under 17 free.