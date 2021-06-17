Air Quality Alert Posted: Smoke in Bighorn Basin

An Air Quality Alert has been relayed from the WY Dept. of Environmental Quality for wildfire smoke moving south into the Bighorn Basin and surrounding mountains. This alert will remain in effect until 12 PM Thursday.
