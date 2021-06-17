Breaking News

Air Quality Alert Posted: Smoke in Bighorn Basin

June 17, 2021
Smoke from Forest Fires in Utah invaded the Wind River Basin this past week. A air quality alert was issued Wednesday for the Bighorn Basin for smoke from the Robinson Draw Fire near Red Lodge, MT. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

An Air Quality Alert has been relayed from the WY Dept. of Environmental Quality for wildfire smoke moving south into the Bighorn Basin and surrounding mountains. This alert will remain in effect until 12 PM Thursday.

