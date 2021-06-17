Man missing in Tetons; Search enters Eighth Day

Search efforts continued today in Grand Teton National Park for 27-year-old Cian McLaughlin, who has now been missing for eight days. On Wednesday, rangers received a report of a June 8 sighting of a man fitting McLaughlin’s description by a local climbing guide. The guide reported seeing the man hiking up the Garnet Canyon trail, above the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8. He described him as a solo hiker who had shoulder-length hair and was wearing round glasses, a white shirt, shorts, and a hat. The guide also reported the man as having tattoos on his arms and carrying a bottle of water.

Based on this new information, search operations will be adjusted Thursday to focus more on Garnet Canyon. Wednesday’s search included over fifty park staff conducting ground search efforts in high probability areas of the backcountry. Six search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him. Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch:

Call or text the tip line: 888-653-0009

Online: www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

Email: nps_isb@nps.gov