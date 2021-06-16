Trustees Approve Reorganization of UW Administrative Units

A reorganization of several administrative units critical to the success of the University of Wyoming was approved by the Board of Trustees today (Wednesday).

As part of UW President Ed Seidel’s restructuring of the university to achieve greater effectiveness and success, UW Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Kevin Carman will hold the title of executive vice president for academic affairs and provost.

The Division of Student Affairs, headed by Vice President Kim Chestnut, and the Division of Informational Technology, headed by Vice President Robert Aylward, will both be direct reports to the executive vice president position, marking a change from the former reporting structure to the president.

“The executive vice president is a role that has become increasingly more recognized as a best practice in university structures across the nation,” Seidel says. “Expanding the responsibilities for leadership and success for a broader segment of the daily operations of campus to this position creates the opportunity for myself and future presidents to be more engaged and proactive in important relationships, both internal and external, as well as create additional capacity to strategize and lead visionary opportunities for the university and state.”

In addition to the restructuring of divisions within Academic Affairs, UW Vice President for Governmental Relations Bill Mai will oversee the campus operations division for an interim period to conclude by Dec. 31, 2023.

While the reorganization creates a more synergistic working structure for the university, it will have no increased budgetary impact, as no salaries will be adjusted in the reorganization. These changes are not unique to UW but are in line with the way many successful universities approach their leadership structures.



To view the organizational chart reflecting the reorganization, click here.