Riverton Main Street Project to begin this coming week

Rehabilitation of Riverton Main Street’s concrete driving surface is scheduled to begin next week between North Federal Boulevard and North 1st Street.

71 Construction of Riverton is the prime contractor on the $1.443 million concrete rehabilitation project



Beginning Thursday, June 24, concrete milling will begin at North Federal Boulevard and continue for up to 4 days (including Sunday, June 27) in the westbound lanes of Main Street, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

During concrete milling operations (turning lanes and driving lanes), side street intersections will be closed on the north side of Main Street.

Scheidemantel said 2-way traffic will be maintained on the south half of the roadway at all times while work is being done on the north half of Main Street.

During the week of June 28, the contractor is scheduled to clean milled concrete from the westbound lanes of Main Street. The North Broadway Avenue/Main Street intersection is scheduled to reopen June 28-29, and Broadway is scheduled to close for cleaning on June 30. Paving is scheduled beginning July 6.



No work is scheduled July 16-18 during Riverton’s annual hot-air balloon rally.



Similar concrete repairs on the south half of Main Street (eastbound driving lanes) are scheduled to begin the week of July 19, with similar side-street closures, and paving scheduled to start on July 26.



The concrete rehabilitation project is 0.50 miles in length between North Federal Boulevard and North 1st Street. The project includes concrete milling, asphalt paving, and curb, gutter and Americans with Disabilities Act ramp repairs.



Project completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.