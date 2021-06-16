Nature Journaling and Nature Walk Class planned at South Pass City

SPC Nature Journaling & Nature Walk – June 19th, 2021 10:30 am

There is more than gold in those hills! South Pass City is located in one of the most diverse ecologies in the United States. With the Wind River Range to the north & the Red Desert to the south, SPC has everything from riparian areas to high desert. A guided walk along the trails at SPC will give visitors a chance to learn about the diversity of the state historic site and paint a picture of your own.

The class is hosted by Lander based naturalists Nikki Mann and Jeff Wohl. Nikki and Jeff have been inspiring folks to use drawing techniques, writing skills, or any form of their preferred recording method to get to know their local critters and flowers. Jeff and Nikki bring many years working in outdoor education, as naturalists for the Nature Conservancy and citizen science organizations, field biologists, and explorers of wild and cool places. They currently have one book out on Amazon, Alaska: Illustrated Guide for the Curious, and an upcoming book on the Rocky Mountains. They firmly believe in the power of recording information for curiosity, investigation, and science.

Bring your journal, favorite media & your curiosity.

The class is limited to 25 so call 307-332-3684 for reservations

The event is sponsored by the Friends of South Pass.