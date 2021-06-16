Coffee and Questions with WGFD coming June 23rd

It’s been a busy spring with lots of new rules and wildlife activity in the Lander Region. To keep the public updated on current happenings, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites people to “Coffee and questions with Game and Fish” from 7 – 9 a.m. Wed., June 23 at the Lander Bake Shop.

This casual event provides an open forum to share thoughts, ideas or to ask questions.

“Over the last few months across the region there have been many events that have spurred questions from the public like changes to the spring land openings in Dubois, bears on Togwotee Pass, bass caught in Luckey Pond and the proposed Sinks Canyon Via Ferrata,” said Regional Wildlife Supervisor Jason Hunter. “We are hoping to offer a time where people can come ask questions directly of Game and Fish, and talk about anything on their mind.”

Hunter, as well as staff from nongame, fisheries, large carnivore and habitat and access will be there to host the discussion.

“We want to address common questions as well as some misinformation about these topics so the public has the best and trusted details,” Hunter said.

For more information, contact Jason Hunter at 307-332-2688.