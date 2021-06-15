Aug. 10, 1955- May 31, 2021

Riki Dawn Desmond Born August 10 1955 to the union of John Rodney Desmond Sr. and Lucy Dora {Millhollin} Desmond. Made her final journey in this life to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. May 31 2021.

Riki graduated from Lander Valley High School 1974. She was employed at the Maverick Motel in housekeeping she remained there until she married Jim Hellyer shortly after graduating. They moved to Washington State and were there for a couple of years until they came back to Wyoming and made their home in Riverton working for DH Print which is now PERTECH. Riki loved her assembly job and the many friends she made. She and Jim divorced in the mid 80’s. Riki made a career at PERTECH for over 20 years.

In the late 80’s Riki met the love of her life William (Bill) Cowling. She eventually moved to Lander to live with Bill and they married in the early 90’s and were happy with their life together and caring for their fur babies. Over the years Riki had many dogs and cats that she loved dearly. After 20-plus years this marriage also ended in divorce. Riki had no children from either marriage. Riki had a great sense of humor and a smile that would light up a room. She was a sweet caring gentle soul always looking for the good in people. A very loyal sister and friend. We will miss you.

Survived by brothers, John Rodney Jr. (Tammi) Desmond of Casper and Thomas Desmond of Riverton; sisters Pam Fuller, Debra Harmon, Terry (CE Carpenter) of Lander, Vickie (Blaine) Bray Riverton, Shirley (Fred) Nyhus, Beth (Dave) Kirsh of Gillette; uncles, Kermit Millhollin Lander, Charles (Joan) Millhollin of Cheyenne; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.

Proceeded in death by parents, Rod and Lucy; grandparents, Michael James and Annette Desmond, Cecil and Pearl Millhollin; sisters, Gail Diane and Shirley Renee Desmond; brothers, Larry Wayne and Michael Charles Desmond.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service June 26, 2021 at 505 South 7th Street in the back yard of her sister’s home at 2:00 pm food will be provided. Please bring a chair.

