Ramona Lyn Skinner, age 50 passed away in Ogden, Utah.

Ramona was born on December 25, 1970 to Joseph Sterna and Sharon Lee (Farwell) Franz In Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Ramona was a graduate from Lander Valley High School with the class of 1989. She continued her education at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne where she obtained her college degree.

Ramona worked at Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander, WY and also at Crossroads in Muscatine, IA. She was a proud mom and supported both of her boys in the US Marines Corps and the US Air Force. Ramona was involved in Gold Finch Iowa Wrestling and she was involved with The Lupus Foundation

Ramona loved spending time with her family and her children. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting and caring for her two dogs, Bridger and Sienna.

Ramona is survived by her children Schyler (Jennifer) Sterna of Washington, IA, Cadan Skinner (Ciera Simbro) of Omaha, NE.; grandchildren Brawk Sterna, Rydge Sterna, Tynleigh Sterna and Moxen Sterna; father, Joseph (Lorraine) Sterna of Newell, SD; the light of her life, (Jersey) Butch Wheeler; sisters, Lisa (Matt) Sanders of Lander, WY, Anissa (Peter) Pappas of Augusta, GA, Laura Sterna (Ryan Burdick) of Deadwood, SD; and Cindy (Thad) Stoddard of Sundance, WY, brothers, Waylon Sterna and Jason Sterna both from of Victor, ID; aunts, Christy Klinghagen and Judy Farwell, both from Belle Fourche, SD; several nieces, nephews and cousins and numerous aunts and uncles and family originally from North Dakota; special friends, Susan Grant and Kay Canning.

Ramona was preceded in death by her mother Sharon Lee Franz on June 3, 2021, her brother Paul Hudson and an uncle David M. Farwell.

Should friends desire; memorials might be made to Gold Finch Wrestling, c/o Schyler Sterna, 2795 Waylanol Road, Washington, IA 52353.

Please sign the family registry at hudsonsfh.com.