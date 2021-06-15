ITA’s Arthur Ashe Jr. Award presented to Wyoming’s Kaftanova

Wyoming Cowgirl Tennis’ Mihaela Kaftanova was named the ITA’s Arthur Ashe Jr. Leadership and Sportsmanship Award honoree for the Mountain Region, announced Monday.

The Arthur Ashe Award has recognized outstanding student-athletes since 1982, and is presented to the men’s and women’s student-athletes who have exhibited outstanding sportsmanship and leadership, as well as scholastic and extracurricular achievements.

This past season, Kaftanova helped lead the Cowgirls to seven-straight victories to end the season and a 13-6 record overall, including a 7-2 mark in Mountain West play. UW also finished the season ranked sixth in the final ITA Mountain Regional rankings.

Kaftanova led the Cowgirls this season with 14 doubles victories. Kaftanova, along with partner Ida Krause, went 12-5 on the season, including a team-best 7-2 record in league play. She also went 2-0 with Lucia Malinak in doubles play in 2021. Kaftanova also went 3-2 in singles play this season, including a pair of MW victories.