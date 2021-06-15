Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie County projects funded by Cultural Trust

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $331,044 to 32 projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, theatre programming, music competitions, public art, arts education, summer music festivals, diversity and access support, community history and museum exhibits. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.
Albany County
· Laramie Main Street Alliance, Pop-Up Art Walk 2021, $3,000
· Laramie Public Art Coalition, Micro Mural Project, $5,500
· Relative Theatrics, “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” Production, $4,200
· Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition, $10,000
Campbell County
· Campbell County Public Land Board, CAM-PLEX, Fly Dance Company Presents Hip Hop Summer Camp, $17,000
Fremont County
· Lander Art Center, Art of Home: Wind River Reservation Art Show, $2,700
· Maker Space 307, Interpretive Center for the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, $30,000
· Wyoming PBS Foundation, “Fossil Country” (Working Title) Documentary, $15,000
Hot Springs County
· Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center, Historic Middleton Schoolhouse Renovation, $8,876
· Hot Springs County Pioneer Association, Voices of Our Pioneers Podcast Series, $6,642
Johnson County
· Museum of the Occidental Hotel, Roof Repairs, $15,495
Laramie County
· Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Arts Education Program, $10,000
· Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, A Time to Honor, $12,000
· City of Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, Historic Airport Fountain Restoration, Phase II, $25,000
· Laramie County Community College Foundation, For Those Who Dare To Dream Sculpture, $32,000
Lincoln County
· Horse Warriors, Art Inclusion Program, $2,500
· Star Valley Arts Council, Upgrade Stage Equipment for the Ford Theater, $30,000
Natrona County
· Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, WSO Pops in the Park 2021, $10,000
Park County
· Buffalo Bill Memorial Association, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Indian Education for All Teachers Professional Development Course, $4,100
· City of Cody, Concerts in the Park 2021, $2,500
· Meeteetse Museum District, Heating Unit Replacement at Meeteetse Museums, $2,472
· Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, Wild West Spectacular, The Musical, $5,000
Sheridan County
· WYO Theater, Inc., Administrative Funding for WYO PLAY, $15,000
Sublette County
· Pinedale Fine Arts Council, 2021 Soundcheck Summer Music Series, $4,750
Sweetwater County
· Rock Springs Renewal Fund, Snowman Stroll, $3,000
Teton County
· Art Association of Jackson Hole, Beyond the Studios: Community Outreach, $6,000
· Community Center for the Arts, Diverse Arts Initiative, $3,775
· Dancers’ Workshop of Jackson Hole, Support our Bilingual Students through Movement and Art, $15,000
· Jackson Hole Community Radio, Democratizing World Class Music Community Concerts, $7,000
· National Museum of Wildlife Art, “While They’re Sleeping: A Story of Bears” Exhibit, $3,000
Uinta County
· Young Musicians, Inc, The Arts Inc., Equipment Upgrade, $11,834
Washakie County
· Washakie Museum, Red Road Project Exhibit and Indigenous Peoples Day Public Programs, $7,700
For more information about the Cultural Trust Fund grant program, visit the website wyoculturaltrust.com or contact Renée Bovée, WCTF Program Coordinator, at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.