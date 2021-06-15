Breaking News

Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie County projects funded by Cultural Trust

Article Updated: June 15, 2021
The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $331,044 to 32 projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, theatre programming, music competitions, public art, arts education, summer music festivals, diversity and access support, community history and museum exhibits. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.

Albany County

·         Laramie Main Street Alliance, Pop-Up Art Walk 2021, $3,000

·         Laramie Public Art Coalition, Micro Mural Project, $5,500

·         Relative Theatrics, “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” Production, $4,200

·         Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition, $10,000

Campbell County

·         Campbell County Public Land Board, CAM-PLEX, Fly Dance Company Presents Hip Hop Summer Camp, $17,000

Fremont County

·         Lander Art Center, Art of Home: Wind River Reservation Art Show, $2,700

·         Maker Space 307, Interpretive Center for the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, $30,000

·         Wyoming PBS Foundation, “Fossil Country” (Working Title) Documentary, $15,000

Hot Springs County

·         Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center, Historic Middleton Schoolhouse Renovation, $8,876

·         Hot Springs County Pioneer Association, Voices of Our Pioneers Podcast Series, $6,642

Johnson County

·         Museum of the Occidental Hotel, Roof Repairs, $15,495

Laramie County

·         Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Arts Education Program, $10,000

·         Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, A Time to Honor, $12,000

·         City of Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, Historic Airport Fountain Restoration, Phase II, $25,000

·         Laramie County Community College Foundation, For Those Who Dare To Dream Sculpture, $32,000

Lincoln County

·         Horse Warriors, Art Inclusion Program, $2,500

·         Star Valley Arts Council, Upgrade Stage Equipment for the Ford Theater, $30,000

Natrona County

·         Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, WSO Pops in the Park 2021, $10,000

Park County

·         Buffalo Bill Memorial Association, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Indian Education for All Teachers Professional Development Course, $4,100

·         City of Cody, Concerts in the Park 2021, $2,500

·         Meeteetse Museum District, Heating Unit Replacement at Meeteetse Museums, $2,472

·         Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, Wild West Spectacular, The Musical, $5,000

Sheridan County

·         WYO Theater, Inc., Administrative Funding for WYO PLAY, $15,000

Sublette County

·         Pinedale Fine Arts Council, 2021 Soundcheck Summer Music Series, $4,750

Sweetwater County

·         Rock Springs Renewal Fund, Snowman Stroll, $3,000

Teton County

·         Art Association of Jackson Hole, Beyond the Studios: Community Outreach, $6,000

·         Community Center for the Arts, Diverse Arts Initiative, $3,775

·         Dancers’ Workshop of Jackson Hole, Support our Bilingual Students through Movement and Art, $15,000

·         Jackson Hole Community Radio, Democratizing World Class Music Community Concerts, $7,000

·         National Museum of Wildlife Art, “While They’re Sleeping: A Story of Bears” Exhibit, $3,000

Uinta County

·         Young Musicians, Inc, The Arts Inc., Equipment Upgrade, $11,834

Washakie County

·         Washakie Museum, Red Road Project Exhibit and Indigenous Peoples Day Public Programs, $7,700

For more information about the Cultural Trust Fund grant program, visit the website wyoculturaltrust.com or contact Renée Bovée, WCTF Program Coordinator, at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.

