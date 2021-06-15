Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie County projects funded by Cultural Trust

The Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board awarded $331,044 to 32 projects around the state at their recent grant review meeting.

Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, theatre programming, music competitions, public art, arts education, summer music festivals, diversity and access support, community history and museum exhibits. Below is a complete listing of awards by county.

Albany County

· Laramie Main Street Alliance, Pop-Up Art Walk 2021, $3,000

· Laramie Public Art Coalition, Micro Mural Project, $5,500

· Relative Theatrics, “Riding Bicycles in the Rain” Production, $4,200

· Wyoming Singer-Songwriters, Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition, $10,000

Campbell County

· Campbell County Public Land Board, CAM-PLEX, Fly Dance Company Presents Hip Hop Summer Camp, $17,000

Fremont County

· Lander Art Center, Art of Home: Wind River Reservation Art Show, $2,700

· Maker Space 307, Interpretive Center for the Arapaho Ranch Field Station, $30,000

· Wyoming PBS Foundation, “Fossil Country” (Working Title) Documentary, $15,000

Hot Springs County

· Hot Springs County Museum and Cultural Center, Historic Middleton Schoolhouse Renovation, $8,876

· Hot Springs County Pioneer Association, Voices of Our Pioneers Podcast Series, $6,642

Johnson County

· Museum of the Occidental Hotel, Roof Repairs, $15,495

Laramie County

· Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne, Arts Education Program, $10,000

· Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, A Time to Honor, $12,000

· City of Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, Historic Airport Fountain Restoration, Phase II, $25,000

· Laramie County Community College Foundation, For Those Who Dare To Dream Sculpture, $32,000

Lincoln County

· Horse Warriors, Art Inclusion Program, $2,500

· Star Valley Arts Council, Upgrade Stage Equipment for the Ford Theater, $30,000

Natrona County

· Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, WSO Pops in the Park 2021, $10,000

Park County

· Buffalo Bill Memorial Association, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Indian Education for All Teachers Professional Development Course, $4,100

· City of Cody, Concerts in the Park 2021, $2,500

· Meeteetse Museum District, Heating Unit Replacement at Meeteetse Museums, $2,472

· Rocky Mountain Dance Theatre, Wild West Spectacular, The Musical, $5,000

Sheridan County

· WYO Theater, Inc., Administrative Funding for WYO PLAY, $15,000

Sublette County

· Pinedale Fine Arts Council, 2021 Soundcheck Summer Music Series, $4,750

Sweetwater County

· Rock Springs Renewal Fund, Snowman Stroll, $3,000

Teton County

· Art Association of Jackson Hole, Beyond the Studios: Community Outreach, $6,000

· Community Center for the Arts, Diverse Arts Initiative, $3,775

· Dancers’ Workshop of Jackson Hole, Support our Bilingual Students through Movement and Art, $15,000

· Jackson Hole Community Radio, Democratizing World Class Music Community Concerts, $7,000

· National Museum of Wildlife Art, “While They’re Sleeping: A Story of Bears” Exhibit, $3,000

Uinta County

· Young Musicians, Inc, The Arts Inc., Equipment Upgrade, $11,834

Washakie County

· Washakie Museum, Red Road Project Exhibit and Indigenous Peoples Day Public Programs, $7,700

For more information about the Cultural Trust Fund grant program, visit the website wyoculturaltrust.com or contact Renée Bovée, WCTF Program Coordinator, at 307-777-6312 or renee.bovee@wyo.gov.

