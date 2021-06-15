Bear struck on Togwotee Pass; Theft of appliances reported from Lander Motel; Unlocked vehicle theft

From Law Enforcement Reports received June 14 and 15.

Riverton Police:

The report of a child in a car with the windows rolled up in the 1200 block of West Main when the temperature was nearing 100°F on Monday at 12:10 p.m. turned out to be a 17 year-old who was fine.

A purse containing a reported $800 was stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Sycamore Drive in Riverton. The theft was reported at 12:54 p.m. Monday.

A woman used her parents name to acquire electric and natural gas service in Casper. The CPD told the reporting party that the fraud had to be reported in Riverton.

A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle while at an address in the 600 block of North Federal.

Lander Police:

An unknown female reportedly took a bottle of alcohol from Mr. D’s Food Center on Friday at 12:43 p.m.

A microwave oven and a 40 inch television set were stolen from a motel room at an address on MacFarlane Drive in Lander. The theft was reported Saturday at 1:44 p.m. Police investigators will follow-up.

A woman on Jefferson Street reported a younger female in a maroon colored SUV steal her cat in front of her house. Police were unable to locate the cat or the vehicle. The incident was reported at 9:23 p.m. on Sunday.

A knife of some kind was reported stolen sometime during the night on Sunday from an address in the 900 block of Fremont Street.

The theft of two pair of snow skis and a mountain bike was reported at 1:59 p.m. on Monday from a garage on South Second Street.

Advertisement

Fremont County Sheriff

A Dubois resident report losing a hand gun between the Togwotee Mountain Lodge and the Lava Mountain Lodge. A report was taken at 9:25 a.m. on Monday.

A motorist reported a front cattle guard on an 18-wheeler was down and dragging on the highway near Shoshoni. A deputy was able to find and stop the truck.

A report of a male laying down next to U.S. 26/287 near Dubois at 12:07 p.m. Monday turned out to be hitchhiker, who was fine.

A shed on Foxtail Lane north of Riverton off of Hutchinson Road caught fire at 2:55 p.m. Monday afternoon and resulted in response by the Riverton Fire District and the Fremont County Fire Protection District. Black smoke from the fire was visible as far away as Lander.

A vehicle versus bicycle event in Jeffrey City was reported at 5:16 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Jeffrey City first responders reported the bicyclist suffered injuries. The victim was airlifted from the scene by a Guardian Flight helicopter and taken for medical treatment.

A woman was bucked off of a horse Monday early evening in the Dubois area and was treated at the Dubois Medical Clinic.

A bear was struck on Highway 26 by a vehicle at 10:31 p.m. Monday evening. The crash occurred just inside the Teton County Line west of Dubois. The Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway patrol investigated.

A man lost in the dark while hiking near Lander Monday night was located early Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m. by Deputies. The man was safe.