Breaking News

Be In the Know: Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion & Heat Stroke

News
Article Updated: June 15, 2021
Comments Off on Be In the Know: Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion & Heat Stroke
Image by Gary G from Pixabay

High temperatures and low humidity can be a very dangerous combination. Be prepared for the heat. Here are some symptoms that could mean you or someone else could be in trouble.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: