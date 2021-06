South Finally gets a win in Shrine Bowl; Montana rolls again in Basketball series

Wyoming Shrine Bowl

Saturday – Casper

Final: South All-Stars 34, North Al-Stars 32 (South breaks 7 game losing streak)

The North leads the series 25-19-3

Wyoming-Montana All Star Basketball Classic in Sheridan and Billings

Saturday:

@ Billings: Montana Girls 74, Wyoming Girls 34

@Billings: Montana Boys 110, Wyoming Boys 71 (Lander Valley’s Brian St. Clair led Wyoming’s Team with 16 points.

Advertisement

Friday:

@ Sheridan: Montana Girls 55, Wyoming Girls 52

@ Sheridan: Montana Boys 109, Wyoming Boys 105 (Lander Valley’s Brian St. Clair scored 13 in the game)

All time series results:

Montana Girls lead 35-13 (Montana has won the last 8 games)

Montana Boys lead 62-27 (Montana has won the last 18 games)