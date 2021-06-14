Search underway for missing person at GTNP

Rangers received updated information from a tip line this morning about missing 27-year-old, Cian McLaughlin. McLaughlin was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, approximately a half mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead, hiking to an unknown destination. McLaughlin was last seen wearing a cutoff tank top and shorts (unknown color), a bucket hat, and round sunglasses. He was not wearing a backpack.

McLaughlin is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds. He has brown, collar length hair and brown eyes. He is said to be thin and has an Irish accent.

Search operations continue in Grand Teton for the second day. Over forty park staff are conducting ground search efforts in the backcountry. Four local search and rescue dog teams and members of Teton County Search and Rescue are also involved. In addition, aerial reconnaissance operations are taking place.

As McLaughlin’s destination is unclear, anyone who has been traveling in the Teton backcountry since Tuesday, June 8, may have seen him. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch:

• Call or text the tip line: 888-653-0009

• Online: www.nps.gov/ISB and click “Submit a Tip”

• Email: nps_isb@nps.gov

History

June 13, 2021, 10 p.m. Grand Teton National Park requests the public’s assistance in locating Cian McLaughlin, a 27-year-old male. Teton Interagency Dispatch Center was notified of a missing person report for McLaughlin on Sunday, June 13, at approximately 7 a.m. by the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. It was believed that McLaughlin intended to go hiking earlier in the week and failed to show up at his place of employment on Thursday, June 10 and was reported missing late Saturday night, June 12. Park staff surveyed trailhead locations within the park early Sunday morning, June 13, and located McLaughlin’s vehicle at the Lupine Meadows Trailhead. A ground and aerial search was immediately initiated in probable locations that he may have been hiking. Here is what we know at this time: