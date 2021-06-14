Range won Marketing Award from Rural Broadband Association

Forsyth, MT – NTCA–The Rural Broadband Association today recognized Range as the winner of the NTCA Marketing eXcellence Award in Branding Project.

Range is a member of NTCA, the premier association representing nearly 850 independent, community- based telecommunications companies in rural communities across America. The Marketing eXcellence Awards recognize the vital role marketing, sales and communications play in the broadband industry and are announced annually at NTCA’s Marketing + Sales Conference.

“In a year when everything had to pivot online, connections with customers have played an even more vital role,” said NTCA Chief Executive Officer Shirley Bloomfield. “I want to commend all of NTCA’s members for their work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and especially Range. Thank you for your contributions to your communities and to our industry.”

“On behalf of our entire organization, I am honored to accept Range’s first-ever Marketing eXellence Award” said Jason Wille, Range’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This branding project was a significant undertaking for our organization, and congratulations to our fantastic marketing team. This award wouldn’t be possible without their commitment and the staff at Range for embracing the new brand.”

The 2020 Marketing eXcellence Awards are sponsored by WordSouth.

