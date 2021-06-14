Breaking News

Raiders play Lovell tonight at Roy Peck Field

News
Article Updated: June 14, 2021
Comments Off on Raiders play Lovell tonight at Roy Peck Field

The Riverton Post 19 American Legion Raiders, “C” Team, takes on the Lovell Mustangs tonight at Roy Peck Field in a doubleheader at 4 and 7 p.m.

This past weekend, the Raiders split with the Billings Halos up in the Treasure State, winning 12 to 3 and dropping an 11 to 3 contest. The Raiders are 7-5 on the season, 0-2 in Conference play after losing two games to the Casper Drillers last week.

Advertisement

Current Standings (from Wyopreps.com):

A Northeast:

Casper Drillers 13-9, 2-0

Douglas Cats 10-8

Riverton Raiders 7-5, 0-2

A Southeast:

Cheyenne Hawks 14-12, 3-1

Wheatland Lobos 11-8

Torrington Tigers 6-7, 1-3

A Northwest:

Cody Cubs 18-10, 2-0

Powell Pioneers 15-3

Lovell Mustangs 9-11, 0-2

A Southwest:

Green River Knights 10-11, 4-0

Rawlins Generals 1-10, 1-3

Buffalo Bulls 1-11, 1-3

Post navigation

Posted in: