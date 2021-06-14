Raiders play Lovell tonight at Roy Peck Field

The Riverton Post 19 American Legion Raiders, “C” Team, takes on the Lovell Mustangs tonight at Roy Peck Field in a doubleheader at 4 and 7 p.m.

This past weekend, the Raiders split with the Billings Halos up in the Treasure State, winning 12 to 3 and dropping an 11 to 3 contest. The Raiders are 7-5 on the season, 0-2 in Conference play after losing two games to the Casper Drillers last week.

Advertisement

Current Standings (from Wyopreps.com):

A Northeast:

Casper Drillers 13-9, 2-0

Douglas Cats 10-8

Riverton Raiders 7-5, 0-2

A Southeast:

Cheyenne Hawks 14-12, 3-1

Wheatland Lobos 11-8

Torrington Tigers 6-7, 1-3

A Northwest:

Cody Cubs 18-10, 2-0

Powell Pioneers 15-3

Lovell Mustangs 9-11, 0-2

A Southwest:

Green River Knights 10-11, 4-0

Rawlins Generals 1-10, 1-3

Buffalo Bulls 1-11, 1-3