Dec 6, 1940 – Jun 12, 2021

Funeral services for Jean Anna Smith, 80, will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Viewing will be held one hour prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS or Help for Health Hospice Home, in care of Davis Funeral Home.

Mrs. Smith passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her home in Riverton, Wyoming.

She was born on December 6, 1940, daughter of Gordon and Agnes (Freels) DeBock. Jean was raised in Yoder, WY but during her life, lived in such places as Minatare, Neb, Casper, WY, Worland, WY, Pavillion, WY and Riverton, WY. On July 14, 1956, Jean married Roscoe L. Smith in Scottsbluff, NE. During her time in Pavillion, Jean worked as a teacher’s assistant for District #6 for 17 years and worked in the Riverton schools for 14 years, retiring in in 2006.

Jean served as Chaplain of the Eagles club and was the historian for the State of Wyoming Good Sam’s as well as Meadowlarks Good Sam’s – RV Club. She also taught 4-H leathercraft and volunteered at the Senior Center making recycled cards. Jean taught an Archery class at Wind River School in Pavillion. Some of Jean’s hobbies included crocheting, bowling, traveling, and spending time with her friends and family. She also enjoyed 4-wheeling, hunting, reading, playing games on her computer. After retirement, Jean joined a dance group at Victoria’s School of Dance that she enjoyed very much.

Survivors include her son, Jeffrey (Lorri) Smith of Riverton; 2 grandchildren, Nathan (Jennifer) Smith and Josh Smith; 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons, Bruce Jay Smith and David Smith; sister, Colleen Grace Stull.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com. S