Governor tours SageWest-Riverton, learns of local medical services

Governor Mark Gordon visited Fremont County last week to tour the Riverton campus of SageWest Health Care and learn more about medical services available in the region. He also met with local healthcare workers to hear about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to have welcomed the governor and his staff to SageWest,” said John Ferrelli, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “There are many misperceptions about the care available in our county, so we are pleased that Governor Gordon was able to be here and learn firsthand about SageWest, our team, the care we provide, and our commitment to ensuring that people in this region have access to high quality care close to home.”

SageWest Health Care has been leading the delivery of quality healthcare in Fremont County for more than 35 years. It operates two full-service hospitals – one in Riverton and one in Lander – that feature 24/7/365 emergency rooms, surgical services, inpatient services, internal medicine, pediatrics, as well as comprehensive outpatient ancillary and diagnostic services. Its two campuses, which employ more than 300 dedicated staff members, also offer specialized services including 3D mammography, infusion services and sleep medicine in Riverton, and obstetrics and cardiac catheterization in Lander.

The SageWest team constantly evaluates the changing needs of its communities so that it can add services that help ensure that as many people as possible have local access to the care they need. In 2020, SageWest added an interventional cardiac cath lab, and telemedicine services in areas including psychiatry, ICU, stroke to its campuses. It also recruited new providers in fields including internal medicine, hospitalist medicine, general surgery, family practice, anesthesia, neurosurgery, pediatrics, midwifery and dentistry to its region and invested more than $3.6 million in capital improvements including a nurse call system upgrade, surgical equipment, germ-zapping robots to enhance hospital cleaning, ventilators, and specialty beds for bariatric patients.

SageWest cared for nearly 300 hospitalized COVID-19 patients during the pandemic. It tested more than 6,500 patients for COVID-19, and through its vaccine clinics, has administered more than 1,300 doses of COVID vaccines. Governor Gordon praised the work of SageWest employees – our healthcare heroes – for protecting and caring for our communities during a time of unprecedented hardship and uncertainty.

SageWest looks forward to further productive conversations with Governor Gordon about healthcare in Fremont County and across Wyoming.

–SageWest News Release